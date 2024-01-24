CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Corrections will soon announce plans to close MCI-Concord, officials said.

Opened in 1878, the medium-security men’s prison is the oldest operating facility of its kind in the state.

In a statement Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Gov. Maura Healey said the prison currently operates at 50% capacity with a population of approximately 300 inmates.

The decision to close the prison, “reflects the Department’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency, advance cost-saving solutions, and deepen investments in programming and services,” the spokesperson said.

Healey and administration officials are expected to present details about their plan at a FY25 budget proposal meeting Wednesday afternoon.

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge praised the administration’s decision, in the meantime, saying in a statement, “I am deeply encouraged that the Healey-Driscoll administration has decided to close MCI-Concord prison.”

“Given the declining number of incarcerated people in state prisons, the challenges of providing modern education, programming and re-entry support to incarcerated people in aging buildings, and the state’s fiscal challenges, this is a common sense decision that strikes yet another blow in the criminal justice reform movement to end mass incarceration,” said Eldridge, who serves as the chair of the senate’s judiciary committee and co-chair of the criminal justice reform caucus.

The Department of Corrections will begin the process of transferring both staff and incarcerated individuals throughout this fiscal year with a goal to be complete by this summer, according to Healey’s office.

