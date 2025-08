BOSTON (WHDH) - All hotel shelters have been closed in Massachusetts, according to governor Maura Healey.

The hotels were used to temporarily house families seeking emergency shelter.

Healey ended the state of emergency that she declared back in 2023 to address the housing crisis.

Healey imposed a cap on the system at 7,500 families in 2023.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)