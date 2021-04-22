Healey among AGs trying to crack down on sale of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

BOSTON (WHDH) - As millions of Americans get vaccinated each day, several different industries said they may require proof of vaccination in order to travel or attend events, and that’s created a black market for fake vaccination cards.

Dozens of attorneys general across the country, including Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, are trying to crack down on the sale of fake vaccine cards.

They’re targeting online resale sites, demanding they remove posts from users who are selling vaccine cards.

This week, they sent a letter to the online marketplace Offer Up to step in and put an end to the practice.

The AGs explained that they want the company to watch for posts or links that advertise blank or fake vaccination cards, immediately take down any of those ads, and keep records of the ads and the sellers.

The National Association of Attorneys General are also calling on major sites like Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to do the same.

The AGs say they want a response from Offer Up by Friday.

On the company’s website, it has a list of items it does not allow users to sell, including any post related to administering vaccinations, including access to, proof of, or a physical item.

The NAAG says, “The false and deceptive marketing and sales of fake COVID vaccine cards threatens the health of our communities, slows progress in getting our residents protected from the virus, and are a violation of the laws of many states.”

Legal experts say people caught selling or buying fake vaccination cards are breaking multiple federal laws and could face prosecution.

