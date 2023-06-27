Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Tuesday was welcomed as a “hero and a trailblazer” to Ireland, on her first foreign trip in her new role.

An emotional Healey addressed the Irish Senate, almost exactly 60 years to the day since President John. F Kennedy did the same.

The Chair of the Irish Senate, Jerry Buttimer, welcomed the governor and hailed Healey as “a person of firsts,” noting her position in history as the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts, the first member of the LGBTQI+ community elected as governor, and the first governor of Massachusetts to address the Irish Senate.

Buttimer, himself a member of the LGBTQI+ community, noted that legislation decriminalizing homosexuality was passed in Ireland 30 years ago this week.

“I’m personally delighted that Governor Healey is here today to mark that historic occasion in our civil rights journey,” Buttimer said. “Your presence reminds us all and should remind every boy and girl watching at home or in Boston or in Provincetown, or all over the world, that no matter who you are, what your background is, what’s your sexual orientation, your aspirations, you can possess the power to be whoever you want to be.”

Buttimer bade a “welcome home” to Healey, whose grandparents emigrated from counties Cork, Kerry and Galway, and her mother, Catherine Tracy Beattie, who accompanied her daughter on the visit and was present in the chamber.

Healey was congratulated on her pronunciation during her opening remarks which she spoke in Ireland’s native language (Gaelige).

