BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey announced a new plan to protect Massachusetts residents from insurance increase.

Premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act expired last month.

The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday extending the subsidies; it would re-introduce a pandemic-era subsidy that lowered insurance costs for roughly 22 million people.

Healey’s plan would use $250 million from a trust fund to help state residents.

“We’re going to use this trust fund money to provide more financial support where the government has taken those subsidies away,” Healey said. “The state, through the trust fund, will provide additional funds to cover those subsidies so that people here in Massachusetts can continue to receive health insurance.”

The governor said 270,000 people in the state who get coverage through the Connector Care program will be given support under her plan.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)