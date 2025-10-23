BOSTON (WHDH) - The results of a fire and life safety survey of all assisted living residences (ALRs) in Massachusetts was released Thursday. In doing so, additional action and safety measures were announced to protect the residents of ALRs across the state.

The survey comes after a fire at Gabriel House in Fall River in July killed 10 people.

All 272 ALRs across the state will now have to complete a fire and life safety self-assessment survey and submit site-specific disaster and emergency preparedness plans.

According to Governor Maura Healey’s office, a majority of residences in the survey reported strong preparedness measures, with roughly 13% finding opportunities to strengthen safety measures.

“The Gabriel House fire was a terrible tragedy. It’s on all of us to do everything we can to enhance the safety of all residents and staff at Assisted Living Residences across the state. That’s why I took immediate action after the fire, including requiring this survey which will help ALRs and local fire departments identify and address areas of improvement,” said Governor Healey. “We appreciate all of the ALRs for their responsiveness and will continue to work with them and local fire officials to improve emergency preparedness and give residents, families and staff the peace of mind they deserve.”

