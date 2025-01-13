Gov. Maura Healey is starting to roll out some specifics from her forthcoming fiscal year 2026 budget, announcing Monday that it will include a provision to do away with renter-paid broker’s fees.

The governor last week made clear her support for the idea, which has previously passed the Senate and was highlighted by Senate President Karen Spilka as a priority this session, but on Monday put some details around her own proposal. Her fiscal 2026 budget is due by Jan. 22 and the proposal could also feature into Healey’s State of the Commonwealth address Thursday evening.

Healey called the fees “an unfair cost for renters” who rarely hire the broker themselves and said her budget will include language to require that the fees be paid by whoever contracts with the broker, typically the landlord.

Many renters have to pay four months worth of rent up front when signing a lease — rent for the first and last months of the lease term, one month’s rent as a security deposit and one month’s rent as a fee to the broker who coordinated the transaction. The fees contribute to the state’s high costs of housing, with the governor’s office pointing out the up-front costs of renting a one-bedroom apartment at the state median price of $2,500 per month would be $10,000.

“We’re proud to be proposing this change that will save renters thousands of dollars – making it possible for more young people, seniors and families to stay in Massachusetts, help businesses attract the best talent, and put more money back in people’s pockets for groceries, health care, and other needs,” Healey said.

Spilka welcomed the news Monday. The Senate last year embraced a policy requiring the fees to be paid by whichever party entered into a contract with the broker, but House negotiators did not agree to the measure in the final housing bill.

“By working together, we can save residents thousands of dollars when they move, make it easier to live in the community you love, and ensure businesses have access to the talent they need to thrive. I look forward to reviewing the Governor’s proposal,” the president said. “Let’s make this the session in which we eliminate unfair renter-paid broker fees.”

At least one key House member, recent Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee chairman Rep. Tackey Chan, has already filed legislation that mostly mirrors what the governor said she will propose.

