A major technological renovation of the House Chamber continued to take shape Wednesday as workers from a roll call machine company began installing new LED display boards on the walls of the historic 1895 chamber.

Meanwhile, other contractors focused on wiring the audio system clambered up scaffolding and mounted new speakers in the gallery.

The work is occurring apart from a separate effort to address the Golden Dome. The State House will also be closed from Friday evening through Monday to allow workers to replace power cables that were connected to a July 2023 fire. Reporters caught up with Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday and asked about the projects occurring in and above the building.

The governor said she wasn’t familiar with all the details of the work, but grew up in a house that she said was built in 1753 and believes “it’s really important that we do what we can to show off these important historic buildings.”

“They’re living, breathing buildings,” Healey said. “You guys are here, you see the number of people coming in and out of these buildings. This is history, and it’s not just Massachusetts history. It’s American history. So I think that restoration and continued preservation is really important.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 State House News Service.