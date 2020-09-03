Healey asks court to immediately halt ‘illegal’ USPS service changes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that she has joined a coalition of attorneys general in filing a preliminary injunction seeking an immediate halt to “illegal” changes to the United States Postal Service that prevent postal workers from effectively delivering the mail.

In some parts of the country, the postal service’s actions in July 2020 led to significant delays, harmed veterans, seniors and rural communities, and could disrupt the November election without court intervention, the filing states.

“The changes being made at the Postal Service are an illegal and blatant attempt to disenfranchise voters during this election season – and they must be stopped immediately,” Healey said in a news release.. “Americans across the country rely on the Postal Service, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we will fight these reckless actions to undermine it in a time of heightened need.”

The filing says the Postmaster General is required to submit proposed changes to the Postal Regulatory Commission before they take effect and that the changes should be stopped until further review.

“Rather than acknowledge their mistake, defendants have left the misguided policies in place and insisted that they were not required to seek an opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission,” the injunction reads. “They were and their failure to do so was unlawful.”

The attorneys general also argued that the actions of the USPS have already delayed the mail and will undermine confidence in the reliability and security of voting by mail.

