BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey affirmed access to vaccines, especially the hepatitis B shot, for kids in Massachusetts regardless of what the country’s Center for Disease Control recommends.

“It’s proven, it’s effective, and we want to take care of our little babies,” Healey said. “That will remain true in Massachusetts no matter what ACIP does in the next couple of days.”

A federal advisory committee is set to meet Thursday and Friday to discuss changing the recommended timeline of the hep B vaccine.

Public health officials said changing the recommendation would be “disastrous”.

