BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey demanded Republicans in Congress address health care cost concerns.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote Thursday on whether to extend tax credits under the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans agreed to hold the vote after Democrats demanded it in order to end the government shutdown last month.

Without an extension, more than 300,000 people in Massachusetts could see their premiums go up thousands of dollars next year.

“All they need to do is just take a vote and extend these credits for some amount of time,” Healey said. “If they don’t, people are going to suffer, people are going to go without care, It’s totally unaffordable, it’s totally unacceptable, and it just doesn’t need to be.”

Republicans will vote on an alternative bill to expand health savings accounts to help people pay for some plans, but it does not extend the subsidies Democrats want to preserve.

