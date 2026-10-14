BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey is demanding utility companies immediately refund money owed to customers.

A ruling from a federal energy commission in March generated $1.5 billion for New England electric customers.

The commission said money must be dispersed by this coming May, but the governor wants Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil to make refunds available now and not wait until the deadline.

She wants to see a plan on specifically when people will receive their money.

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