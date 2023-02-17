The governor’s office has officially appointed an interim leader to take the place of outgoing Massachusetts State Police Colonel-Superintendent Christopher Mason.

The Healey-Driscoll administration announced the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel John E. Mawn, Jr. on Friday, elevating the 30-year MSP veteran to the role of Interim Colonel.

Mawn previously served as MSP’s Commander of the Division of Investigative Services, overseeing more than 400 members across 24 units throughout the state.

In their announcement, administration officials noted how Mawn had risen through the ranks since 1993, after previously serving as a U.S. Marine during the Gulf War and in Kuwait, as well as a Harwich Municipal Police Officer for six years.

“Lieutenant Colonel Mawn is an accomplished leader with 30 years of experience at the Massachusetts State Police,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement. “We are grateful for his public service and know he has the commitment and skills to provide steady leadership during this transition period.”

“I am confident that the Commonwealth and the Massachusetts State Police will be well-served by Lieutenant Colonel Mawn,” Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll said in the same press release. “We appreciate Lieutenant Colonel Mawn’s willingness to accept this responsibility as we establish a plan to identify the Department’s future leadership.”

Mawn will take the place of Colonel-Superintendent Mason, who has led the MSP since 2019. Friday, Feb. 17, marks Mason’s final day in law enforcement after announcing his retirement last week.

