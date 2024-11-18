WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey, Secretary of Public Safety & Security Terrence Reidy, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine recognized outstanding acts of bravery, heroism and service Monday at the 35th annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony.

“Over the past several weeks, Massachusetts residents have seen firefighters heroically working to protect their communities from an unprecedented wildfire season,” Healey said in a statement. “But the truth is that our firefighters demonstrate brave action, selfless compassion and deep commitment to their cities and towns every single day. The Firefighter of the Year Awards are a way to celebrate the heroes who never hesitate to answer a call for help.”

“The Firefighter of the Year Awards honor the extraordinary bravery and dedication of our firefighters, who protect and serve Massachusetts communities with unmatched skill and selflessness,” Reidy said. “These honorees exemplify the courage and professionalism that define the fire service. On behalf of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, I extend heartfelt gratitude to these heroes and their families for their remarkable service and sacrifice.”

This year’s awards were presented to 139 firefighters from 22 communities across Massachusetts. They reflect individual, group, and off-duty responses at two dozen emergency scenes and included four individual citations for meritorious conduct, 18 group citations, and 15 Medals of Valor. Three firefighters were recognized for outstanding community service, and one was honored for a 35-year career in fire prevention, protection, and education.

This year’s award recipients were:

Amesbury Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter/Paramedic Justin Kane

Firefighter/Paramedic Carl Rizzo

Attleboro Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Captain Scott Godin

Captain Steven Stellakis

Firefighter Ryan Bielawa

Firefighter Jessie Lee

Firefighter Nicholas Mangonello

Firefighter Jason Mayer

Firefighter Brian Sweeney

Barnstable Fire Department

Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service

Captain Brian Tyson

Brockton Fire Department

Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter Joseph Hanley

Brockton Fire Department

Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter Helio Lima

Brockton Fire Department

Stephen D. Coan Fire Marshal Award

Deputy Chief Edward Williams

Chicopee Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Deputy Chief Peter Jerusik

Lieutenant Joshua Provost

Lieutenant Matthew Zabik

Firefighter Nathan Carvalho

Firefighter Steven Laurin

Firefighter Laura Rousseau

Firefighter Benjamin Souza

Firefighter Patrick Strepka

Cotuit Fire Department

Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service

Firefighter/Paramedic Christian Gardiner

Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Lee

Dartmouth Fire District 1

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Asst. Chief Timothy Lancaster

Captain Ryan Cabral

Captain Jeffrey Costa

Lieutenant Joshua Ferreira

Lieutenant Skott Gerald Rebello

Falmouth Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Chief Timothy Smith

Deputy Chief Scott Thrasher

Deputy Chief Chad Absten

Captain Ryan Gavin

Lieutenant Christopher Brown

Lieutenant Jeffry Waggett

Lieutenant Benjamin Wellington

Firefighter Nathan Desrochers

Firefighter Jake Hanafin

Firefighter Randy Koslowsky

Firefighter Barry Lima, Jr.

Firefighter Daniel Lopes, Jr.

Firefighter Christopher McEntee

Firefighter Jeffrey Meau

Firefighter Stephanie Melanson

Firefighter Dallas O’Brien

Firefighter Mackenzie Wyman

Firefighter Nicholas Zimmerman

Medal of Valor

Lieutenant Timothy Bailey

Firefighter Damian Boyar

Firefighter Casey Reed

Hyannis Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter Theodore Duchesney

Firefighter Andrew Hennessy

Firefighter/Paramedic Brendan Macdonald

Hyannis Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter Chester Coggeshall

Firefighter Jeffrey Erving

Lawrence Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Lieutenant Joseph Murphy

Firefighter Gabriel Fraval

Firefighter Patrick Sweeney

Lowell Fire Department

Medal of Valor

Lieutenant Daniel Eaton

Firefighter Pannel Davis

Firefighter Michael Santos

New Bedford Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Acting Lieutenant Brandon Medeiros

Firefighter Steven Holzer

Newton Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Captain Karl “Gus” Svartstrom

Lieutenant Joseph DeLuca

Firefighter Richard Busa

Firefighter Ryan Doherty

Firefighter Michael Pohlman

Firefighter Lawrence Quinn

Firefighter Andrew Sbordone

Firefighter Joseph Yerardi

North Attleboro Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Asst. Fire Chief/Paramedic George McKinnon

Superintendent/Paramedic James Kern

Lieutenant/Paramedic Shawn Brillon

Lieutenant/Paramedic Diego Dasilva

Lieutenant/EMT Curt Chretien

Firefighter/EMT Cameron Cornetta

Firefighter/Paramedic Aaron Braga

Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Schafer

Firefighter/Paramedic Mike Smith

Orange Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Acting Captain Timothy Matthews

Lieutenant Phillip Dupell

Lieutenant/EMT Jason Rushford

Firefighter/Paramedic Nino Rodriguez

Medal of Valor

Captain Timothy Matthews

Plymouth Fire Department

Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter Joshua Daubert

Salisbury Fire Department

Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Chief Scott Carrigan

Lieutenant Daniel Souliotis

Firefighter/Paramedic Matthew Nichols

Firefighter Christopher Stiles

Springfield Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Captain Angel Caquias

Lieutenant Craig Fallon

Lieutenant William LaPalm

Firefighter Anthony Basile

Firefighter Melquan Bland

Firefighter Luis Cruz

Firefighter Dominic Grilli

Firefighter Raushaun James

Firefighter Korry Laboy

Firefighter Jason McClendon

Firefighter Christian Ramos

Firefighter Eric Xavier Smith

Westborough Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Lieutenant Christopher Dubois

Firefighter Sean Doherty

Firefighter David Dutton

Firefighter Patrick Sheridan

Firefighter Chris Weinwurm

Whitman Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter Zachary Baldwin

Firefighter Russell Lucas

Firefighter/Paramedic Jerry Thompson

Firefighter/Paramedic Justin Everson

Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Lasko

Woburn Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Lieutenant Robert Gerety

Firefighter Shawn Courtney

Firefighter Douglas Masse

Worcester Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Lieutenant Matthew Kane

Lieutenant John Ushinski

Worcester Fire Department

Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter Ryan Magee

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Lieutenant Patrick Chviruk

Lieutenant Matthew Johnson

Temp. Lieutenant Brian O’Connor

Firefighter Michael Berube

Firefighter Timothy Brotherton

Firefighter Patrick Flibbert

Firefighter Matthew Foley

Firefighter Timothy Fontaine

Firefighter Dana Ford

Firefighter Edwin Paulino

Firefighter Andrejs Sterns

Worcester Fire Department

Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct

Lieutenant Patrick Loughnane

Firefighter Jeremy Horan

Firefighter Justin Pike

Firefighter Jordan Rutherford

Medal of Valor

Captain Jessie Verdolino

Lieutenant Patrick Moran

Firefighter David Brotherton

Firefighter Steven Brotherton

Firefighter Giuliano Conte

Firefighter Kyle Green

Firefighter Sean Murphy

Firefighter Daniel Roy

Since their inception in 1990, the Firefighter of the Year Awards have grown from a simple ceremony to the premier annual event for the Massachusetts fire service, honoring the Commonwealth’s firefighters and recognizing their invaluable contributions to all our communities.

