WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey, Secretary of Public Safety & Security Terrence Reidy, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine recognized outstanding acts of bravery, heroism and service Monday at the 35th annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony.
“Over the past several weeks, Massachusetts residents have seen firefighters heroically working to protect their communities from an unprecedented wildfire season,” Healey said in a statement. “But the truth is that our firefighters demonstrate brave action, selfless compassion and deep commitment to their cities and towns every single day. The Firefighter of the Year Awards are a way to celebrate the heroes who never hesitate to answer a call for help.”
“The Firefighter of the Year Awards honor the extraordinary bravery and dedication of our firefighters, who protect and serve Massachusetts communities with unmatched skill and selflessness,” Reidy said. “These honorees exemplify the courage and professionalism that define the fire service. On behalf of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, I extend heartfelt gratitude to these heroes and their families for their remarkable service and sacrifice.”
This year’s awards were presented to 139 firefighters from 22 communities across Massachusetts. They reflect individual, group, and off-duty responses at two dozen emergency scenes and included four individual citations for meritorious conduct, 18 group citations, and 15 Medals of Valor. Three firefighters were recognized for outstanding community service, and one was honored for a 35-year career in fire prevention, protection, and education.
This year’s award recipients were:
Amesbury Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Firefighter/Paramedic Justin Kane
Firefighter/Paramedic Carl Rizzo
Attleboro Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Captain Scott Godin
Captain Steven Stellakis
Firefighter Ryan Bielawa
Firefighter Jessie Lee
Firefighter Nicholas Mangonello
Firefighter Jason Mayer
Firefighter Brian Sweeney
Barnstable Fire Department
Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service
Captain Brian Tyson
Brockton Fire Department
Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Firefighter Joseph Hanley
Brockton Fire Department
Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Firefighter Helio Lima
Brockton Fire Department
Stephen D. Coan Fire Marshal Award
Deputy Chief Edward Williams
Chicopee Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Deputy Chief Peter Jerusik
Lieutenant Joshua Provost
Lieutenant Matthew Zabik
Firefighter Nathan Carvalho
Firefighter Steven Laurin
Firefighter Laura Rousseau
Firefighter Benjamin Souza
Firefighter Patrick Strepka
Cotuit Fire Department
Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service
Firefighter/Paramedic Christian Gardiner
Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Lee
Dartmouth Fire District 1
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Asst. Chief Timothy Lancaster
Captain Ryan Cabral
Captain Jeffrey Costa
Lieutenant Joshua Ferreira
Lieutenant Skott Gerald Rebello
Falmouth Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Chief Timothy Smith
Deputy Chief Scott Thrasher
Deputy Chief Chad Absten
Captain Ryan Gavin
Lieutenant Christopher Brown
Lieutenant Jeffry Waggett
Lieutenant Benjamin Wellington
Firefighter Nathan Desrochers
Firefighter Jake Hanafin
Firefighter Randy Koslowsky
Firefighter Barry Lima, Jr.
Firefighter Daniel Lopes, Jr.
Firefighter Christopher McEntee
Firefighter Jeffrey Meau
Firefighter Stephanie Melanson
Firefighter Dallas O’Brien
Firefighter Mackenzie Wyman
Firefighter Nicholas Zimmerman
Medal of Valor
Lieutenant Timothy Bailey
Firefighter Damian Boyar
Firefighter Casey Reed
Hyannis Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Firefighter Theodore Duchesney
Firefighter Andrew Hennessy
Firefighter/Paramedic Brendan Macdonald
Hyannis Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Firefighter Chester Coggeshall
Firefighter Jeffrey Erving
Lawrence Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Lieutenant Joseph Murphy
Firefighter Gabriel Fraval
Firefighter Patrick Sweeney
Lowell Fire Department
Medal of Valor
Lieutenant Daniel Eaton
Firefighter Pannel Davis
Firefighter Michael Santos
New Bedford Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Acting Lieutenant Brandon Medeiros
Firefighter Steven Holzer
Newton Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Captain Karl “Gus” Svartstrom
Lieutenant Joseph DeLuca
Firefighter Richard Busa
Firefighter Ryan Doherty
Firefighter Michael Pohlman
Firefighter Lawrence Quinn
Firefighter Andrew Sbordone
Firefighter Joseph Yerardi
North Attleboro Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Asst. Fire Chief/Paramedic George McKinnon
Superintendent/Paramedic James Kern
Lieutenant/Paramedic Shawn Brillon
Lieutenant/Paramedic Diego Dasilva
Lieutenant/EMT Curt Chretien
Firefighter/EMT Cameron Cornetta
Firefighter/Paramedic Aaron Braga
Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Schafer
Firefighter/Paramedic Mike Smith
Orange Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Acting Captain Timothy Matthews
Lieutenant Phillip Dupell
Lieutenant/EMT Jason Rushford
Firefighter/Paramedic Nino Rodriguez
Medal of Valor
Captain Timothy Matthews
Plymouth Fire Department
Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Firefighter Joshua Daubert
Salisbury Fire Department
Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Chief Scott Carrigan
Lieutenant Daniel Souliotis
Firefighter/Paramedic Matthew Nichols
Firefighter Christopher Stiles
Springfield Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Captain Angel Caquias
Lieutenant Craig Fallon
Lieutenant William LaPalm
Firefighter Anthony Basile
Firefighter Melquan Bland
Firefighter Luis Cruz
Firefighter Dominic Grilli
Firefighter Raushaun James
Firefighter Korry Laboy
Firefighter Jason McClendon
Firefighter Christian Ramos
Firefighter Eric Xavier Smith
Westborough Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Lieutenant Christopher Dubois
Firefighter Sean Doherty
Firefighter David Dutton
Firefighter Patrick Sheridan
Firefighter Chris Weinwurm
Whitman Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Firefighter Zachary Baldwin
Firefighter Russell Lucas
Firefighter/Paramedic Jerry Thompson
Firefighter/Paramedic Justin Everson
Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Lasko
Woburn Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Lieutenant Robert Gerety
Firefighter Shawn Courtney
Firefighter Douglas Masse
Worcester Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Lieutenant Matthew Kane
Lieutenant John Ushinski
Worcester Fire Department
Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Firefighter Ryan Magee
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Lieutenant Patrick Chviruk
Lieutenant Matthew Johnson
Temp. Lieutenant Brian O’Connor
Firefighter Michael Berube
Firefighter Timothy Brotherton
Firefighter Patrick Flibbert
Firefighter Matthew Foley
Firefighter Timothy Fontaine
Firefighter Dana Ford
Firefighter Edwin Paulino
Firefighter Andrejs Sterns
Worcester Fire Department
Group Citation for Meritorious Conduct
Firefighter Justin Pike
Firefighter Jordan Rutherford
Medal of Valor
Captain Jessie Verdolino
Lieutenant Patrick Moran
Firefighter David Brotherton
Firefighter Steven Brotherton
Firefighter Giuliano Conte
Firefighter Kyle Green
Firefighter Sean Murphy
Firefighter Daniel Roy
Since their inception in 1990, the Firefighter of the Year Awards have grown from a simple ceremony to the premier annual event for the Massachusetts fire service, honoring the Commonwealth’s firefighters and recognizing their invaluable contributions to all our communities.
