BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll are set to testify Tuesday before the Joint Committee on Revenue on their $742 million tax relief package.

They say the package will take the state more affordable, competitive, and equitable.

The proposal includes a $600 credit per dependent with no cap on dependents. It also increases the rental reduction up to $4,000 and doubles the senior Circuit Breaker tax credit for low-income seniors from $1,200 to $2,400.

