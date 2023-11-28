Gov. Maura Healey is “absolutely” comfortable with President Joe Biden, who is already the oldest person to occupy the Oval Office, running for reelection in 2024 and said the fact that Donald Trump is consistently outperforming Biden in polling shows that next year’s election is about “the fate of our democracy.”

“Donald Trump has been about Donald Trump. I mean, that’s the one thing that he’s been true about. He’s been about himself. And the level of selfishness, narcissism has revealed itself in really dangerous ways. And I think about this election, it’s really the fate of our democracy and what is happening with our democracy and the fraying of our democracy, which is fragile,” Healey said Monday in response to a question on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” program.

The governor mentioned the surge of election results denial in the wake of Trump’s 2020 loss to Biden, the recent rise in activity by white supremacists and neo Nazis, and “this incredibly destabilizing influence” that she said is “corroding some of our foundational democratic principles.” She said it should be “just a wake-up call to everybody, regardless of what party you’re in” and asked people to think about “who do you want to be the person who’s going to lead the United States of America and everything that we’ve ever stood for?”

Healey made a name for herself as attorney general during Trump’s years in the White House as one of many Democratic prosecutors across the country who filed dozens of lawsuits against the Republican administration, ranging from the enforcement of environmental regulations and immigration policy to fighting to protect abortion rights around the country.

“You can go through abuse after abuse after abuse,” the governor said after ticking through some of the actions she took against the Trump administration. “My comment to people is, really, do all that you can to get yourself informed about what happened. Because that shows you what is to come.”

Biden, who turned 81 this month, has attempted to convince voters that his age and his roughly 50 years of experience in politics are assets at a critical time for America. But Trump, 77, and his allies have repeatedly painted Biden as out-of-touch and incapable of handling the rigors of the job. Asked Monday by co-host Jim Braude whether she was “totally comfortable with Biden’s candidacy,” Healey said she is.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” Healey said. “And in the entire team in the administration, and you know, I’m…absolutely.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 State House News Service.