Attorney General Maura Healey’s fundraising is not slowing down for her bid for the governor’s office, with her campaign set to report that the Democrat raised $412,499 in February, making it three consecutive months she has collected in excess of $400,000.

Healey’s campaign said the frontrunning Democrat now has a $4,237,371 in cash on hand to support her campaign for governor as she goes up against Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

The attorney general, who announced last month that she would run for governor after two terms as attorney general, raised $426,756 in January, buoyed by an initial flurry of donations after her campaign launch.

She also raised over $400,000 in December following Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision not to seek a third term.

Healey is the best funded candidate in the race for governor, and in recent days she has targeted Republican Geoff Diehl in her fundraising appeals.

The Democrat seized on a comment Diehl made in a radio interview while at the conservative CPAC conference in Florida where Diehl expressed confidence in his ability to prevail in the GOP primary against Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty.

“We basically are focusing straight on to September at this point,” Diehl said. “That’s why I’m down here at CPAC not worrying about what’s going on in Massachusetts. I’ve got a great team of people working there right now to make sure our convention is all set for me with delegates.”

Healey responded with a fundraising appeal to her supporters: “What? Geoff Diehl is running to be Governor of Massachusetts, but he’s bragging about how he doesn’t care what’s happening here in our state. Will you rush a contribution to our campaign to send a clear message to Geoff Diehl that his vision for Massachusetts isn’t going to cut it?”

Diehl said Healey took his remark out of context.

His campaign said it had a “great weekend” while Diehl was at CPAC “busy meeting and sharing ideas with governors, elected officials, and candidates from economically-successful states across the nation.”

Chang-Diaz, who like Healey is a Boston Democrat, raised $166,125 in January and had $335,807 in cash on hand to start February.

Her campaign has not yet reported February fundraising totals.

