BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey joining families of military members killed killed in action for the annual Gold Star Family tree dedication.

The families of fallen service members gathered in Memorial Hall at the State House on Wednesday to decorate the tree, placing photos of their loved ones among the ornaments.

The Gold Star tree will be on display in the State House through the month of December.

