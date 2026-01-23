BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey delivered her third State of the Commonwealth Address Thursday night, outlining a proposal to cut utility costs for residents during some of the winter months.

Healey highlighted her administration’s plan to use $180 million in existing state funds to reduce electric bills by 25 percent, and gas bills by 10 percent for all residents of the state in February and March. Residents will then repay the rest of those discounted bills over time starting in April.

“My focus is you and what matters in your life. It starts with lowering costs and making life more affordable,” Healey said.

Republican legislators are criticizing some of her remarks, particularly the utility bill program, saying it only delays the costs on residents.

“No question that affordability is the right question to ask. The real issue is what’s the right answer,” said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, 1st Essex/Middlesex.

Healey’s address comes just days after she announced her re-election campaign against several Republican challengers.

In her speech, she criticized the Trump Administration and condemned the actions of ICE.

“I was a prosecutor and Attorney General, and I can tell you — none of this makes us safer. It shouldn’t be this way, and it needs to stop. Enough is enough,” Healey said.

The largest applause of the night came at the mention of MBTA General Manage Phillip Eng, as Healey promised continued efforts to make public transportation in the state more reliable.

