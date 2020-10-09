Attorney General Maura Healey will be in Roxbury and Lynn on Friday afternoon to hand out flyers her office has put together as part of its multi-pronged effort to make sure that voters know their rights ahead of the election and that the election is conducted fairly.

Between concerns about the reliability of the U.S. Postal Service to process a surge of new mail-in ballots and President Donald Trump encouraging his supporters to “go into the polls and watch very carefully,” the integrity of the Nov. 3 election has become a more frequent topic of conversation.

Healey this week announced a “statewide voter protection initiative” and will promote it Friday at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in Roxbury and the YMCA of Metro North in Lynn.

Healey has put together an internal task force of lawyers with expertise in civil rights, civil litigation and criminal prosecution who will take the lead on “ensuring that every ballot cast is counted and preparing to respond to and prosecute voter intimidation,” her office said.

Last month, she issued a formal advisory to local officials and community organizations to highlight laws stating that intimidating or interfering with voters is illegal.

Flyers translated into Arabic, Chinese, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese spell out how to register to vote, what voters need to know about the expanded menu of voting options available to them this year and what the attorney general’s office does to protect voting rights.

Those flyers will be available from community groups, municipalities, senior centers and other organizations, and more information is available at a new website Healey’s office launched.

The attorney general and members of her Community Engagement Division will visit at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in Roxbury at 1:30 p.m. Friday and will make a stop at the YMCA of Metro North in Lynn at 4 p.m.

