Healey is re-elected Mass. attorney general

BOSTON (AP) - Maura Healey, a Democrat and a nemesis of President Donald Trump, has won re-election in Massachusetts.

The nation’s first openly gay attorney general defeated Republican challenger Jay McMahon on Tuesday for a second four-year term. She was first elected in 2014.

Healey has filed dozens of lawsuits challenging Trump’s policies, particularly his efforts to restrict immigration and his attempts to bar transgender people from openly serving in the military.

McMahon is an attorney from Cape Cod and had clashed with Healey on the transgender issue and gun rights.

Since Trump’s election, Healey has helped lead Democratic, blue-state attorneys general who have employed their states’ legal clout as a weapon against the president’s conservative agenda.

