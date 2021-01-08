Citing an increase in eviction cases, Attorney General Maura Healey on Thursday issued a tenant rights advisory to help ensure that people at risk of losing their homes are aware of their rights and ways to access assistance.

“Families across the state are continuing to suffer financial hardship from this pandemic and we want to ensure those who may be at risk of losing their homes know their rights,” Healey said. “If you’ve received an eviction notice, you do not have to move out immediately and you are entitled to a court hearing. This advisory helps tenants and landlords understand the resources available to them, including financial and legal assistance.”

Healey’s office noted that she had called on Gov. Charlie Baker in October to extend the state’s eviction moratorium; Baker opted against extending it and instead launched and funded an eviction diversion program.

There were more than 4,000 eviction cases filed between Nov. 2 and Dec. 14, Healey’s office said.

