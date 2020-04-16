Healey launches website to help frontline workers amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — A new website designed to help health care workers and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic has been launched by Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey.

The website — FrontlineMA.org — will serve as a central location for frontline workers to find information about personal protective equipment, prioritized testing, safe housing, meals, self-care and emergency child care, Healey said.

Members of the public can also use the site to offer messages of support, buy meals for workers, provide a safe place for workers to stay between shifts, and donate personal protective equipment.

