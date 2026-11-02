BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue are making the final push to Election Day in the hopes of swaying undecided voters and motivating their supporters to get to the polls.

According to our Exclusive 7NEWS/University of New Hampshire poll, Healey holds 55 percent of the vote, with Minogue getting 36 percent. Independent candidate Ashley James grabbed 4 percent.

UNH Survey Center Director Andy Smith said President Trump is having a big impact on the race.

“We’re seeing on our elections polling, not just in Massachusetts but across New England, is that Democratic voters are really excited and looking forward to going out to vote and every one of their votes is essentially a vote against Donald Trump. It’s going to be very difficult for him to peel off some of those voters,” he said.

— Healey joined by Markey, Cambell, other democrats seeking reelection in Roxbury —

On Monday, Healey met with business owners, children, and community members at several businesses in Boston’s Mission Hill area. She said expanding business opportunities and tackling affordability for all are just some of the things she wants to continue. If reelected, Healey says she has more to do in Massachusetts including continuing to make life more affordable and creating more opportunities for residents.

Along the campaign trail, she has frequently spoken of the damage she says President Trump has caused and the need to stand up against it. She said residents have the opportunity to speak out on Election Day by voting.

“There’s a clear choice in this race. I’m about staying with the people of Massachusetts, working everyday to make life more affordable, to lower costs, to reign in our utility companies and to grow jobs in our economy. And in this race there’s a clear choice. My opponent is a Donald Trump supporter. He’s pro-ICE, he’s anti-choice. There’s real, clear differences in this race,” Healey said.

7NEWS also spoke with Minogue Monday, who said he is feeling great, and his campaign for governor has been a rewarding experience he hopes ends in victory Tuesday.

— Minogue Holds Rally in Medford, Deaton also in attendance —

Minogue met with veterans and United States Marines in Boston’s Seaport to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. As a veteran himself, Minogue said it was important for him to honor the service of military members.

If elected, Minogue said he will work for veterans and all the people of Massachusetts. He said right now the state is not working for everyone, and it is time for a new kind of leadership. He said his administration would focus on accountability, affordability, opportunity, and keeping communities safe.

“I think tomorrow is the tipping point election in our lifetime because tomorrow we can get back on the right path, we can be focused on serving the people, solving problems, versus the one party establishment that want us to hate each other. They campaign on problems, they don’t solve them, and I’m going to come in and be a new kind of public servant, a new kind of kind of governor, and work for the people,” he said.

Polls will be open across the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

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