BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey has named the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) General Manager Phil Eng the interim transportation secretary.

Healey’s office said Eng will continue to serve as general manager while acting as interim transportation secretary, and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver has been promoted to Undersecretary of Transportation. Gulliver will continue to act as Highway Administrator as well.

“As General Manager of the MBTA, Phil Eng has overseen a transformative period for public transportation in our state and delivered the results that the people of Massachusetts have needed for a long time when it comes to safety and reliability. He is a trusted leader with decades of transportation experience, and I know that he is the right person to lead MassDOT during this period,” said Governor Healey. “Jonathan Gulliver is the longest serving Highway Administrator in MassDOT’s history for a reason – he knows how to deliver major, complex projects while also supporting our cities and towns’ needs when it comes to their roads and bridges. He is well deserving of this promotion.”

The announcement comes after Monica Tibbits-Nutt stepped down as Secretary of the Department of Transportation and CEO of MassDOT effective Thursday.

Tibbits-Nutt will continue to act as an advisor through the end of the year to ensure a smoot transition for MassDOT.

