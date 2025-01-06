REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has ordered an inspection of every state shelter following an arrest at a location in Revere that involved drug and gun charges.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe welcomed the move by the governor Monday ordering the inspection of all migrant hotel shelters across the state, including the Quality Inn along Route 1 in Revere.

“I think it’s bold and decisive and I applaud her for doing it,” Keefe said.

Healey is calling for a full review of intake procedures to determine additional steps to prevent criminal activity in the shelters.

“The message is the same that the state’s putting out there, there’s zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The city of Revere and the state are going to step in and make sure that we’re weeding that out,” Keefe said.

The governor’s directive follows the recent arrest of 28-year-old Leonardo Andujar Sanchez. Revere police and federal agents located Sanchez inside the Quality Inn on Route 1 in possession of an assault rifle and $1 million worth of fentanyl, officials said.

“It’s amazing that someone could put together those types of resources and it’s disappointing to see someone want to take advantage of a situation like that,” Keefe said.

Healey, who called it outrageous that Sanchez took advantage of the shelter system to engage in criminal activities, issued a statement.

“This further underscores our broken federal immigration system and the urgent need for Congress and the White House to act on a border security bill to prevent criminals from entering our communities,” Healey said, in part.

Keefe said the shelters need to be a safe place for the residents and any illicit activity will not be tolerated.

Healey’s office said provider staff will be conducting the inspections across the state.

