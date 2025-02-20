Federal funding will be a hot topic of conversation as the nation’s governors descend on Washington, D.C., for a host of meetings starting Thursday, and Gov. Maura Healey said she plans to make the case that the capital shouldn’t mess with the flow of federal money to states.

What is not clear, though, is whether Healey will have the opportunity to make that case directly to President Donald Trump.

“A couple weeks ago, we saw the freezing of federal funds into our states for everything from support for VA hospitals to daycare centers, community health centers, and funding for a variety of infrastructure projects. I’ll be in Washington later this week. I’m going to continue to advocate strongly on behalf of Massachusetts, our residents, our businesses, to make sure that that money continues to flow and that any commitments that were made, any funds that were obligated, see their way through — not just to Massachusetts and our accounts, but also to make sure they actually see their way through to delivering on projects,” the governor said in Medway on Wednesday.

Healey is heading to D.C. Thursday for the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, an annual confab that often includes governors making a visit to the White House to meet with the president. Her office said she “will be meeting with Trump Administration officials, other Governors and business leaders to advocate for Massachusetts and discuss how to best support our residents and businesses” on her trip that runs through Saturday.

The NGA did not respond Wednesday to an inquiry about whether a meeting with Trump is on the agenda this year.

The NGA said in late January that its winter meeting would feature “media availabilities with Governors on Friday, Feb. 21, at the White House” and at the hotel hosting the conference on Saturday. But the language about a Friday press conference at the White House was removed from subsequent press advisories.

Trump is meeting with at least some governors while they are in the nation’s capital for the NGA meeting. The White House said Trump will deliver remarks at a meeting of the Republican Governors Association around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. And North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong’s office said in a press release that the Republican governor “plans to participate in sessions on a variety of topics as well as a business session for governors at the White House with Cabinet members and President Donald Trump” while in D.C. for the NGA meeting.

Healey reiterated Wednesday her “real concerns” with the Trump administration’s moves to alter federal funding streams and said they are concerns shared by governors across the country.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican governor, we all share those concerns that funding from the federal government is so important to all of our states,” she said, “and we’ll be advocating for that.”

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll also appears to be outside of Massachusetts. A spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin, to whom the gubernatorial powers fall when both the governor and lieutenant governor are out of state, said Galvin “has been notified that he currently serving as Acting Governor” as of about 9 a.m. Thursday.

Galvin’s office said he is expected to hold the acting governor title and powers until midday Friday.

