FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts is gearing up to be in the global spotlight with several World Cup matches to be played at Gillette Stadium starting in June, and with visitors from all over the world expected to attend, state officials are assuring residents that safety is their top priority.

There will be seven matches played in Foxboro in June and July. Officials compared the scale of hosting those games to seven Super Bowls, while Boston also welcomes the Tall Ships and Fourth of July festivities this summer.

On Wednesday, state officials gave an update about security measures ahead of an exhibition game that will be played between France and Brazil at the stadium Thursday.

“The bottom line that I want folks to know is that we’ve been working hard for the better part of two years,” Governor Maura Healey said. “A whole lot of teamwork, a whole lot of collaboration, and we’re working to make sure, and I can promise you – this is going to be a safe, secure and successful world cup here in Massachusetts.”

Healey toured the watch center at the Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham, where officials will monitor public safety operations during the events.

The massive security effort, dubbed “Match Ready Massachusetts,” involves 70 agencies to coordinate security, 351 local emergency managers who have been briefed on statewide impacts, and $67 million in federal funding allocated for security.

“Every member of the Massachusetts State Police, from our troopers out on the road, to the skilled analysts working in the Commonwealth Fusion Center, understand the significance of this moment,” said Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble. “This is a moment that calls for vigilance. We will show the country, and the world, what Massachusetts can do.”

— State, federal officials warn of possible travel trouble during World Cup —

The World Cup games are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of international visitors.

Those attending the games, and watch parties elsewhere, will see thousands of men and women in uniform, as well as additional layers of security they won’t see.

“Large gatherings always bring the possibility of illnesses that spread quickly in crowded settings. Our surveillance systems, strengthened since COVID, give us real-time visibility into emerging patterns,” said Dr. Robbie Goldstein, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Officials said tomorrow’s friendly will be a good trial run for the events this summer.

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