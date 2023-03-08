Governor Maura Healey is working to establish a statewide missing persons unit.

The envisioned $300,000 investment is part of a new $55 billion state budget proposal from Healey.

The unit would include 300 officers focused on missing persons and unidentified human remains.

Training would include the use of forensics, digital evidence and geolocation technology.

This announcement this week came just days after investigators announced they had identified a 1978 murder victim known as “Granby Girl.”

The woman’s remains were found nearly 45 years ago in the woods.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled her cause of death to be a bullet wound to the temple.

Decades later, officials said genetic testing led them to identify the woman as Patricia Ann Tucker.

Officials said her husband, who died in 1996, is a person of interest in the case.