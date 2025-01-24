BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura healed said arrests made by federal immigration agents in the Boston area in recent days are “typical arrests” that were being made before President Trump took office.

“I wouldn’t describe them as raids,” Healey said. “What it seems to be is what we expected and what I support, which is the apprehension of criminals in our communities.”

Several Republican lawmakers in Massachusetts are proposing a bill to improve coordination between local law enforcement agencies and ICE agents, which would allow police to detain undocumented immigrants for 36 hours.

