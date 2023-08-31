Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday nominated a clinical social worker to fill an opening on the Parole Board, and recommended a new set of pardons including one for a man convicted of armed robbery just seven years ago.

Sarah Beth Coughlin works as director of community engagement and partnerships at Mass General Brigham and was also described by Healey’s office as a community organizer. She also spent eight years as director of the Charlestown Coalition, which focuses on social determinants of health, and works with the Committee for Public Counsel Services on evaluations, coordination of re-entry plans, and helping defendants secure treatment placement, according to her resume.

If confirmed by the Governor’s Council, Coughlin would fill one of the three vacant seats on the panel that makes parole decisions and vets pardon applications.

Healey endorsed four pardons, recommending forgiveness for Kenny Jean, convicted of armed robbery in 2016; Evan Willey, convicted of operating under the influence in 2009; Murphy Smith, convicted of assault in 1988; and Joanne Booth, who served probation for a 1979 conviction related to assault and battery on a police officer and a 1983 conviction for “operating to endanger.”

