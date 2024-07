BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey is set to sign a budget to tackle some of Massachusetts’ biggest challenges.

The fiscal year 2025 budget will make C-3 child care grants permanent, community college free for everyone, provide record funding for the MBTA, and create a disaster relief resiliency fund.

