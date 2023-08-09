Gov. Maura Healey signed into law most of a policy-filled $56 billion state budget for fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday, her most significant legislative action since she took office in January.

The spending plan makes permanent a pandemic-era program providing free school meals to all students, clears the way for high school graduates without legal immigration status to access in-state tuition and financial aid at public colleges and universities, offers assistance to help Bay Staters ages 25 and older attend community college for free, and more.

It also sets aside $580 million to cover the anticipated impact of a tax relief package, which remains mired in Democrat-led negotiations more than a year after lawmakers first began debating the idea.

“This budget makes our state more affordable, competitive and equitable,” Healey said during a ceremonial bill-signing event, flanked by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, House Speaker Ron Mariano, Senate President Karen Spilka and Cabinet secretaries. “It will make a real and meaningful difference in the lives of people across Massachusetts.”

Healey gave her approval to 103 of 112 outside policy sections, returned eight with amendments, and vetoed one authorizing the use of $205 million in one-time funding. She also reduced the budget’s bottom line by the same amount.

Lawmakers sent Healey a $56.2 billion spending plan on July 31, a full month into the fiscal year it covers, making the budget the second-latest to land on a governor’s desk in 22 years.

