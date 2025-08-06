BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey signed a new bill to give court-appointed attorneys a pay raise in hopes of ending a work stoppage.

The State House said the bill will give the Committee for Public Counsel Services $40 million to hire hundreds of new public defenders.

The bill will also give court-appointed attorneys a $20-per-hour raise over two years, an amount many of the attorneys say is not enough.

