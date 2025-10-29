BOSTON (WHDH) - A former staffer for Governor Maura Healey was arrested and charged with several firearm and narcotics-related offenses, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Lamar Cook, 45, of Springfield, was charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Investigators said they seized several parcels with a total of approximately 21 kilograms of suspected cocaine, including approximately eight kilograms that were intercepted on Saturday during a controlled delivery operation set up by investigators in Springfield.

The controlled delivery took place at the Springfield State Office Building on Dwight Street, where Cook was employed.

Court documents revealed an undercover UPS truck helped make the controlled delivery. Security at the building called Cook about the delivery and once he arrived, an undercover officer asked Cook, “if the subject parcel belonged to him, and he told me he was not sure who it belonged to, but he would bring it inside.”

The undercover officer said he did not want to risk losing the cocaine, so he did not hand it over right away. Instead, he signaled the arrest team and that’s when he said Cook appeared to become suspicious and didn’t take the package.

Court documents also included surveillance photos that investigators say show Cook involved in two prior shipments at the Hotel UMass in Amherst. Approximately 13 kilograms of cocaine addressed to a fake name were seized during that operation, along with evidence linking Cook and the drugs sent to the Springfield State Office Building.

In total, officials said the confiscated drugs tied to Cook are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cook’s attorney, Kedar Ismail, said he is not concerned with the charges against his client.

“I really don’t make anything of them. I’m looking forward to getting rid of them,” said Ismail. “The gentleman is looking forward to clearing his name, but it’s way too early to go into anything right now.”

A spokesperson for Healey said in a statement, “The Governor’s Office has been made aware of the arrest of an employee, Lamar Cook. The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust. Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately. This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work.”

Cook’s family had no comment outside court, but Ismail spoke on their behalf.

“The family is hopeful. They’re just like every other family that’s waiting for their family member to come home, and looking forward to the details and for it to be rectified,” he said.

Cook was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bail as investigators believe he poses a flight risk.

He is expected to be arraigned on Friday in Springfield District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)