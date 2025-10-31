SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A former staffer for Governor Maura Healey will be held without the right to bail following a dangerousness hearing in a cocaine trafficking case.

Lamar Cook, 45, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with several firearm and narcotics-related offenses, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Cook is accused of trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Investigators said they seized several parcels with a total of approximately 21 kilograms of suspected cocaine, including approximately eight kilograms that were intercepted on Saturday during a controlled delivery operation set up by investigators in Springfield.

