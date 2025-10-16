BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey and Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble joined forces in the State House Thursday afternoon, announcing their latest enforcement efforts related to illegal street takeovers and car meetups.

“We were serious. When we said zero tolerance for this stuff, we meant it,” said Healey.

Earlier this month, a Boston police cruiser was set on fire and totaled during one of those chaotic meetups in the South End. Police have also broken up similar incidents in Fall River, Brockton, Randolph, and Middleboro.

“These are not car enthusiasts who gather on a Saturday morning at a parking lot to share their passion for automobiles,” said Fall River Police Chief Kelly Furtado. “These are organized groups whose purpose is to cause chaos and disruption.”

State police set up saturation patrols after hearing of organizers planning more of the illegal gatherings last weekend. Police said that enforcement ended with seven people arrested, more than 200 citations, and dozens of warnings.

“Follow the law. Very simple. And that includes equipment, that includes licensing, we see a lot of these vehicles that are not properly registered,” said State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble.

The street takeovers also caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who suggested to reporters that the events and behavior happening in Massachusetts could lead to him moving the FIFA World Cup matches set to be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro to another place.

7NEWS asked Healey about the President’s comments regarding the soccer games.

“That’s just more political theater, so I don’t pay that too much mind,” Healey responded.

Healey allotted about $14 million to about 200 communities across the state to help with traffic enforcement and crack downs on the illegal activity.

“I think, collectively, law enforcement and our communities, we’ve all seen enough,” said Noble.

