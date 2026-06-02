BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said she is in support of extending last call during the World Cup.

State Representative Carole Fiola introduced a bill that would allow local bars and restaurants to stay open one hour later. The bill would last until the end of August and has already gained support from several city officials and local businesses.

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