As parts of the Pioneer Valley and Berkshires clean up from Monday’s deluge and the flooding it left in its wake, Gov. Maura Healey is visiting Williamsburg and North Adams on Wednesday morning to see the damage for herself.

Healey, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Dawn Brantley and local officials gathered at 9 a.m. at the fire station in Williamsburg, which is north of Northampton and west of the Connecticut River.

Rep. Natalie Blais, who represents the district just north of Williamsburg, told the News Service on Tuesday that residents of Franklin County were reeling after heavy rainfall washed out roads, flooded basements and swelled the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers.

A reporter for 7News tweeted a video of Healey, wearing a green jacket and aviator sunglasses, shaking hands with local officials during the Williamsburg stop.

Gov. Healey meeting w/ local officials here in Williamsburg, MA after several cities & towns in western MA took on flood waters Sunday into Monday.

Healey was originally scheduled to start her storm survey tour in North Adams, but that event was put off until 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, because fog kept Healey, whose office said she is “traveling by chopper to survey the damage,” from landing there earlier.

Around 9:45 a.m., the governor’s office said Healey would still make the the trip to North Adams. The governor was originally scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of storm damage between the two stops.

After the storm survey swing, Healey is scheduled to leave Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon for Atlantic City, N.J. to huddle with other governors as part of the National Governors Association’s annual meeting that runs through Friday.

The Mass. Department of Agriculture is also on the ground in Western Mass. The agency said Tuesday it was “coordinating with local, state, and federal partners including agricultural commodity and stakeholder organizations to assess the scope of crop damage” and that MDAR officials would visit affected farms Wednesday “to assess the situation and develop next steps to assist those affected.”

