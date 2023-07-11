The sounds of basketballs hitting the pavement, loud pop music and stomping feet marked the kickoff of this year’s summer programming meant to give young people a fun and safe place to go at night.

Under a beating sun in Hyde Park on Tuesday morning, Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll shot hoops with kids and members of community organizations that receive funding through the state for the programming.

The Department of Conservation’s “Summer Nights Program,” now in its ninth year, is expanding its reach, Healey said.

“There’s really nothing more important than looking after the health and wellbeing of our young people working together to make sure that they have opportunities, that they have safe neighborhoods, that they have healthy lives,” Healey said, standing on the basketball court at Francis D. Martini Memorial Shell Park in Boston.

The Summer Nights Program provides recreational and education opportunities for people ages 13 to 21 in urban areas through July and August.

Events and activities this year will be organized in the Boston neighborhoods of Allston, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury and South Boston, as well as Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Fitchburg, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, Milton, New Bedford, Springfield, Stoughton, Taunton and Worcester.

DCR partners with groups who organize free sports, dance, fishing and camping, cooking, painting and nature exploration activities. Programming also includes sessions on leadership skill-building, health and wellness, poetry, academic tutoring, animation, music, and career and college readiness.

There are an additional 10 community organizations receiving state grant funding this year, for a total of 84 partners organizing activities and workshops at about 125 locations, according to the governor’s office.

This represents an extra $150,000 investment over last year, funding this year’s program at about $3 million. The funds come out of money allocated to the DCR’s budget. Of the $3 million going into the program, $2.6 million goes directly to community organizations, with remaining funds for police details, equipment, marketing and staffing costs, the governor’s office said.

Among the community groups receiving funding to host summer programming is Jamaica Plain-based OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center.

Boston-area youth from the OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center performed at Tuesday’s announcement and kickoff celebration.

“The OrigiNation dance team — this is a warmup, they’re going to perform at Gillette Stadium on Saturday,” Healey said. “And they’re rocking their Converse, which is awesome. The LG and I like to do that too, but we don’t dance, we just play basketball.”

The governor is “looking to grow” the program “every single year,” she said.

The Summer Nights Program runs through August 20 and also includes the “Movies in the Parks” series, with family-friendly movie nights at DCR-run parks in Boston, Fall River, Lynn, Stoneha, Saugus and Hingham.

“This is making a big difference. It is what our young people need to grow and keep learning and to make sure that there’s continuous activity and growth from when they end the school year to when they start back up again,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “It’s what our communities need after several very stressful years, where we just need to have a chance to be together again and to know that there are safe, fun spaces where young people can gather and play and grow.”

After the dancing and speaking portion of Tuesday’s program, Healey and Driscoll dusted off their oft-mentioned sneakers to play a friendly game of basketball, where the governor sank a few baskets.

