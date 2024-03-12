Governor Maura Healey intends to follow President Joe Biden’s lead and begin pardoning people convicted of cannabis possession.

The governor’s office said she plans to pardon tens of thousands of individuals starting Wednesday, and that further details will be announced with the first pardons.

Biden has been pardoning individuals with convictions for simple possession at the federal level.

Bay state residents voted to decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana in 2008, to legalize medical marijuana in 2012, and to legalize recreational cannabis in 2016 with the first dispensaries opening in 2018.

