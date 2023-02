BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey will join the MBTA’s interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville Thursday to ride the Red Line to South Station.

At the station, Healey will tour the T’s Operations Control Center.

Healey is tasked with appointing a new leader of the MBTA. She has hired an outside firm to complete a nationwide search.

