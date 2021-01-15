Healey urging Facebook to halt weapon accessory, amor ads until after inauguration

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is urging Facebook to halt all military tactical gear and weapon accessory advertisements on its platform until at least after Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Healey joined attorneys general from the District of Columbia, Illinois, and New Jersey in sending a letter to Facebook, citing last week’s riots at the US Capitol and past public statements made by social media companies saying that they would not tolerate their platform being used to incite violence.

They say the platform is allowing these targeted advertisements to be seen by extremist-prone users.

“It’s unconscionable that a company would take advantage of this violence to make a profit,” Healey said in a statement. “We are calling on Facebook to take immediate action to prevent its platform from being used to promote weapons accessories or military tactical gear to individuals who have expressed an intent to commit violence. Facebook must do its part to help ensure public safety in the days and weeks ahead.”

