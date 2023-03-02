BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey headed to Brockton Thursday where she met with firefighters and spoke with community members amid continuing concerns over the monthslong closure of Brockton Hospital.

The hospital was the site of a massive fire last month that forced officials to evacuate patients. The fire drew a major emergency response. As cleanup efforts continued, officials announced on Feb. 16 that the facility would likely remain closed for at least three months.

Healey thanked Brockton firefighters who responded to the fire during her visit to the city this week. She also promised that care will be provided to the Brockton community.

“I think you see reflected in all the folks standing behind me that this has been a real team effort to step up when something unthinkable happens,” Healey said.

Also in attendance, Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said there are “a lot of rumors” about the length of Brockton Hospital’s current closure.

“I can just tell you right now that the administration and all the state delegation, and the feds, and my office — we’re working together,” Sullivan said.

Officials with Signature Healthcare, which oversees Brockton Hospital, said last month that they’re aiming to reopen Brockton Hospital in May with limited inpatient services.

Crews were still assessing and evaluating damage at the time, though. And officials said their timeline “is contingent on supply chain and access to necessary materials.”

The closure of Brockton Hospital immediately sent shockwaves through the regional health care industry, with local emergency officials and hospital leaders alike acknowledging concerns about hospital capacity as facilities still in operation feel a strain.

Signature Healthcare announced plans last month to open two new urgent care centers to help with access to medical care.

Officials also said there will be expanded access and hours at Signature Medical Group ambulatory locations.

