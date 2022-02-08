WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A health advisory has been issued as the city of Worcester deals with the impact of a massive sewage spill in Lake Quinsigamond.

Around 4 million gallons of sewage has spilled into the lake since Sunday morning when a pipe burst at a pumping station on Lake Avenue.

The broken pipe, “eventually flooded that area so all the pumps and electrical equipment was under five feet of water,” said Philip Guerin who serves as the city’s Director of Sewage Operations.

City officials say the station is working again, but the damage is already done.

Health officials have issued a public advisory and are asking people not to use the lake for recreational activities like ice fishing.

“That wastewater hasn’t all gone away, it’s still in the lake,” Guerin said. “I mean, if someone is skating or doing something else on the ice there shouldn’t be any issue but contact with the water is what you need to avoid.”

Before the pumping station was restarted, a fleet of tankers was brought in to try and keep some of the wastewater out of the lake. That pumping station is the largest in Worcester – typically pumping 3 million gallons of sewage per day.

Later this week, crews say they plan on installing an emergency back up pumping system so nothing like this happens again.

