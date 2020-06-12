BOSTON (WHDH) - United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will be visiting Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Friday to talk about the coronavirus outbreak.

He is slated to tour the hospital’s COVID-19 test kit assembly areas and visit their primary care practice to hear about the innovative work being done to care for patients during the pandemic.

Azar will also participate in a round table discussion with Beth Israel leadership on the Trump Administration’s plan to reopen the country. During this, he will hear about steps the Boston community is taking to safely reopen amid the state’s four-phase plan.

A coronavirus vaccine that is being partially developed at Beth Israel is entering human trials two months earlier than expected.

Johnson & Johnson says the vaccine is showing promising results in pre-clinical studies.

The lead researcher says the first part of the trial will begin next month.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)