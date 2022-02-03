METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A health care worker thanked Methuen police officers for getting her to work during last weekend’s nor’easter by dropping off some tasty treats.

Officers from the midnight and early night shifts transported several health care workers to their jobs as the winter storm walloped the city in more than a foot of snow.

Linda McCarthy was one of those health care workers.

She stopped by the police station Monday evening to drop off a cake, cookies, and a handwritten card thanking the officers.

Last Saturday’s nor’easter dumped more than two feet of snow in some Massachusetts communities.

The National Weather Service says Methuen got about 15 inches.

