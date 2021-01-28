GRANTS PASS, Ore. (WHDH) — Some motorists ended up getting a COVID-19 vaccine while stranded on the highway in Oregon during a snowstorm Tuesday afternoon.

Staff and volunteers of Josephine County Public Health had left a mass vaccination event with six doses to be administered to recipients that had already been identified in Grants Pass when they got stuck on a highway due to the storm.

The doses neared their expiration, so the staff and volunteers began walking from car to car, offering stranded motorists a chance to receive the vaccine.

All six doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the mass vaccination clinic.

