Health care workers at State House demonstration: Prioritize people over economy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health care workers demonstrated at the State House Sunday to call for placing life over the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstration came on the eve of an expected announcement from Gov. Charlie Baker about how the state’s economy will re-open. Demonstrators said people need to consider the human cost of reducing social distancing and other measures.

“Those lives are not merely numbers, those are people’s families, those are people’s grandparents and parents and children,” said Regina LaRocque, a doctor at Mass General.

“The message is that we each could make a contribution if people curtail their activities for society as a whole,” said Martha Ellen Katz, a doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)