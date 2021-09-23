BOSTON (WHDH) - A health club chain with several locations in Massachusetts says it will soon require its members to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Starting on Oct. 11, all Equinox members will be asked to provide one-time proof of vaccination against the virus in order to gain entry to clubs in the United States, the chain said in an email.

Equinox says its decision was guided by feedback from a recent survey that found 96 percent of club members reported being vaccinated, in addition to 89 percent of club employees.

“An overwhelming majority of members expressed support for requiring COVID-19 vaccines in order to access Equinox clubs,” the email read.

Club members can provide proof of vaccination by showing a staffer at the front desk of their club or by uploading a copy of their vaccine card online.

Equinox is also requiring its employees to get the vaccine.

Equinox has five locations in Massachusetts, including four locations in Boston on Avery Street, Dartmouth Street, Northern Avenue, and Franklin Street. There is also a location in Chestnut Hill on Boylston Street.

